Regal Princess and Sky Princess will be used to offer “short breaks and week-long holidays” from Southampton in late summer

Princess Cruises will offer a series of short UK sailings this summer, becoming the latest line to launch new British Isles options in preparation for ocean cruising to restart.

Previously scheduled itineraries onboard Sky Princess, Regal Princess and Island Princess through to 25 September have been cancelled, with Regal and Sky now being used to offer “short breaks and week-long holidays” from Southampton in late summer.

Princess joins fellow Carnival brand P&O Cruises in amending its summer 2021 programme to sail around the UK. Cruises are available to British guests only and will go on sale later this month.

Tony Roberts, vice-president Princess Cruises UK and Europe, said he and his team “share in the disappointment” over having to cancel sailings but added how the government’s recent roadmap announcement had “given us all optimism that we will be able to have a summer break”.

“When restrictions are lifted, it is clear that holidays in the UK will be the first to restart before the gradual return of international travel. We are eager to welcome our guests back onboard as soon as it is safe to do so,” he said.

“By offering a series of short UK breaks, we can provide guests with a relaxed holiday at sea so they can enjoy a much-needed getaway.”

Regal and Sky will use the line’s wearable OceanMedallion technology to support new health protocols such as “streamlined” check-in, “simplified” safety training, reductions in queuing and the ability for guests to order food and drink to anywhere on the ship, aiding social distancing.

“As we prepare our ships for our return to service, we remain in close contact with Clia, the UK government and associated bodies to monitor the latest travel guidance,” said Roberts.

“More details of dates, itineraries and prices for the new UK cruises will be announced later this month. We look forward to welcoming our guests back onboard to create summertime memories in a safe and relaxed environment.”