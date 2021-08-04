The deal runs from Thursday (11 August) until 25 August and is available onboard Regal Princess’ and Sky Princess’ five, six, and seven-night itineraries to UK ports-of-call including Portland, Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock.

The onboard spending money is for first and second guests sharing a stateroom, and can be used on experiences such as speciality dining, spa treatments and shore excursions.

Sky Princess will embark on a five-night voyage on 17 September with fares starting at £499pp.





The vessel will also call at Belfast and Greenock during a six-night sailing departing on 22 September. Prices start at £599pp.

Regal Princess will depart on 9 September for a seven-night voyage calling at Belfast and Liverpool, with fares coming in at £699pp.