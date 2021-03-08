Princess Cruises will offer its all-inclusive Princess Plus package from £30pp per day from Tuesday (16 March).

The fare includes premium drinks, unlimited MedallionNet Wi-Fi and onboard gratuities – which the line says equates to more £65 in value per day.

Princess Plus is commissionable to agents and can be added to both retail and net fares. Agents can also add the package to existing bookings.

Example fares with Princess Plus added include a four-night Netherlands Sampler cruise onboard Regal Princess in October from £439pp and a seven-night autumn half-term sailing to Spain and France, also onboard Regal in October, for which a family of four can sail all-inclusive from £2,496.

Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises vice-president UK and Europe, said: “We’re confident Princess Plus will be now be even more appealing to guests, as there’s little difference between the standard cruise fare and the Princess Plus price.

“We’re excited that agents will be able to provide their customers with even better value for an all-inclusive cruise with Princess, which in turn will help to earn extra commission on bookings.”