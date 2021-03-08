Princess Cruises has revealed a series of UK “Seacation” sailings for this summer and confirmed it will apply the same guest vaccination policy as Carnival sister brand P&O.

Regal Princess will offer 14 voyages from 31 July to 23 September, while Sky Princess will operate eight sailings from 30 August until 28 September.

Itineraries, which range from three to seven nights and feature calls to Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock, go on sale at 8am Wednesday (24 March).

Speaking to TTG, Tony Roberts, vice-president UK and Europe, said Princess wanted to give people "the sense they’re able to get away on a proper holiday" amid uncertainties around the return of international leisure travel.

"We’ve all spent so much time at home in the last 12 months and it’s a great opportunity to reconnect with friends and family and have a relaxing time away without feeling like you’re still at home or are restricted," he said. "We hope it’s going to be really appealing to the consumer."