Princess Cruises has launched a new dining addition to its Ocean Medallion app, enabling guests to select venues and identify busy areas should they wish to stay away from crowds.

Dine My Way will allow passengers to make reservations in onboard dining rooms and speciality restaurants, and will help to manage wait times.

Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruise UK and Europe revealed the new addition to the wearable technology, which he said would be available on all sailings – including in the UK – when they resume this summer.

Guests will now be able to also let crew know about allergies and dietary requirements, as well as choose their “pace of dinner”, if they’re looking for a quick pre-show dinner or a more leisurely evening meal.

Ocean Medallion, which is waterproof, will also enable guests to identify at a glance busy areas, should they wish to stay away from the crowds.