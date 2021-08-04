Princess Cruises has unveiled its 2023 Alaska cruise and cruisetour programme, and revealed it will go on sale on 18 August.
Itineraries will be operated by six of Princess’s MedallionClass ships, including the line’s newest vessel Discovery Princess.
In total, Princess will offer 145 departures across 14 itineraries sailing from four departure ports.
The programme includes five glacier viewing experiences, as well as land tours, rail options and stays at the line’s own wilderness lodges.
Majestic Princess, Sapphire Princess and Grand Princess will sail the line’s seven-night Voyage of the Glacier itinerary from Vancouver and Anchorage, with the voyage including two glacier viewing experiences – including a visit to Glacier Bay National Park.
Discovery Princess and Crown Princess, meanwhile, will sail seven-night Inside Passage voyages from Seattle, while Ruby Princess will sail 10-night roundtrip Inside Passage cruises from San Francisco, offering guests the chance to cruise under the city’s Golden Gate bridge.
Combined with a Voyage of the Glaciers cruise, Princess guests can take in Glacier Bay National Park and Denali National Park with any one of the line’s 24 Alaska cruisetour itineraries, which range from three to 10 nights on land before or after the cruise.