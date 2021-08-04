Itineraries will be operated by six of Princess’s MedallionClass ships, including the line’s newest vessel Discovery Princess.



In total, Princess will offer 145 departures across 14 itineraries sailing from four departure ports.



The programme includes five glacier viewing experiences, as well as land tours, rail options and stays at the line’s own wilderness lodges.



Majestic Princess, Sapphire Princess and Grand Princess will sail the line’s seven-night Voyage of the Glacier itinerary from Vancouver and Anchorage, with the voyage including two glacier viewing experiences – including a visit to Glacier Bay National Park.