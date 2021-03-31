The line’s Regal Princess and Sky Princess ships will sail round-UK itineraries from July to September, exclusively for fully vaccinated guests.

Both vessels will feature production shows, with guests onboard Regal able to watch the line’s opera-inspired Bravo, which combines classic opera with popular music, while those sailing onboard Sky can take in Princess’s newest show, Rock Opera.

Debuting in late 2019, the show features avant-garde fashion and a soundtrack spanning classic rock, opera and musical theatre, performed in English, Spanish, Latin and American sign language – a first for the line.

The show’s cast will also include a guest appearance by West End performer Ross Hunter, who has starred in We Will Rock You and The Book of Mormon.

Other entertainment on offer includes a live jazz trio in Sky’s Take Five venue and films airing on the ship’s 300-sq/ft Movies Under the Stars screen.

Guests can also utilise OceanMedallion technology, such as Games Under the Stars, location-based scavenger hunts and the line’s MedallionNet Wi-Fi.

Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises vice-president UK and Europe, said he was “thrilled” the line was able to perform its theatre productions around the UK this summer.

“Keep an eye out as we will be announcing further details of our Summer Seacations entertainment programme later this month,” added Roberts.