A Love2shop voucher offer, launched in January, will now continue into February, with bookings of more than £500 qualifying for an incentive.

In addition, Belleair and the Malta Tourism Authority are holding a prize draw to win tickets to see Manchester United play Manchester City on 7 March and West Ham on 9 May, with one place in the draw for every passenger booked.



Since July last year, Belleair has been run by Nigel Borg-Cardona and Steve Spiteri, two former employees who also run direct- sell Malta specialist Chevron Air Holidays.



“There aren’t too many 50-year-old tour operators left,” said Borg-Cardona. “Travel agents know that if they want experts on Malta, Belleair is the place to go to.”