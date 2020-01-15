Travel industry protection firm Protected Trust Services (PTS) has appointed a commercial director to help “drive the business forward”.
Mark Sutton has joined the company from Jumbo Tours Group, where he was expansion manager. He will be
working closely with the PTS board and managing director Daniel Landen.
Landen said: “We are confident Mark’s enthusiasm and expertise will enable us to continue driving PTS forward.”
PTS describes itself as having developed its product and services “to meet the requirements that travel companies and travel professionals require in today’s market”.