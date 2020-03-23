Protected Trust Services (PTS), which created a new Covid-19 Recovery Package for businesses affected by the coroanvirus crisis, said most incoming queries are about financial failure insurance.

It said many firms are discovering failure insurance policy renewal is too expensive during the current crisis.

"PTS are here to fully support the UK travel industry," said Daniel Landen, managing director of PTS.

"Not only are travel companies around the nation trying to support their current clients, they are now looking forwards to ensure their survival and establish a more robust method of trading to secure their business moving forward."

PTS has not been taking on new customers for the past three weeks, but has now changed tack in response to the surge in demand.