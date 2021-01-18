LGBTQ travel event Proud Experiences has been confirmed to take place later this year in New York.

Organisers Reed Exhibitions said the event, with which TTG Media is trade media partner, would be held 8-10 November at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge.

The event, which first launched in the UK in 2018, is focused on a sector valued at an estimated $218 billion.

Event director Simon Mayle, said: "We are watching as the post-pandemic world continues to deliver the good news of the vaccine rollouts and in discussion with our friends and partners at NYC & Company, we are now looking to a time towards the end of 2021 when we, as a community, can once again come together and be the voice for international travel brands, destinations and experiences.