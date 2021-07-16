A survey by low-cost carrier easyJet found 83% of consumers thought they should be able to travel freely to all green and amber destinations without having to take Covid tests on their return home after being fully jabbed.



Despite two-thirds of adults in the UK now receiving both doses of a vaccine, they still have to pay for expensive PCR tests even if they are returning from countries on the green list.



The majority of UK residents (88%) also think government advice has been “confusing” about travelling overseas this year, while 83% agreed there has been a “lack of transparency” around decisions made on the traffic light travel lists.



More than half of fully vaccinated people (58%) believe it has “taken too long” to gain the benefits of receiving both jabs, while 63% said the country has been lagging behind neighbours in the EU when opening up travel from the UK.



EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren added: “We now need to take the same next step for travel and recognise that those who are fully vaccinated do not need to be tested when they are travelling from countries which are not on the red list.



“This study shows the overwhelming majority of people see no justification for the fully vaccinated having to do tests when they travel to approved countries. The government’s own data shows that testing travellers coming from Europe is not necessary.”