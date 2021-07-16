The poll found holidaymakers were 25% more likely to book with an agent or travel specialist now than they were before the Covid crisis.



Half of the respondents (50%) cited the security offered by a package trip as their main motivation for booking with a professional.



Another 48% said it was their trust in travel companies to look after them, while more than two in five respondents (42%) said they valued travel professionals’ up-to-date advice.



Abta said the data "reinforced an ongoing trend seen throughout the pandemic for people seeking the security and reassurance of booking a package holiday with a travel professional".



It also found consumer confidence in, and awareness of, the Abta brand remained consistent with pre-pandemic levels; 74% of respondents said they associated the brand most strongly with reassurance, tied with expertise (74%), and followed by confidence (73%) and safety (also 73%).



Abta will continue to promote its Book with Confidence tips on social media this summer, and aim to inform, reassure and excite holidaymakers with its #ReadySteadyTravel campaign.