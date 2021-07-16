Public confidence in booking via a travel professional is rising owing to the pandemic according to new research conducted on behalf of Abta.
The poll found holidaymakers were 25% more likely to book with an agent or travel specialist now than they were before the Covid crisis.
Half of the respondents (50%) cited the security offered by a package trip as their main motivation for booking with a professional.
Another 48% said it was their trust in travel companies to look after them, while more than two in five respondents (42%) said they valued travel professionals’ up-to-date advice.
Abta said the data "reinforced an ongoing trend seen throughout the pandemic for people seeking the security and reassurance of booking a package holiday with a travel professional".
It also found consumer confidence in, and awareness of, the Abta brand remained consistent with pre-pandemic levels; 74% of respondents said they associated the brand most strongly with reassurance, tied with expertise (74%), and followed by confidence (73%) and safety (also 73%).
Abta will continue to promote its Book with Confidence tips on social media this summer, and aim to inform, reassure and excite holidaymakers with its #ReadySteadyTravel campaign.
Shelly Beresford, Abta head of brand and marketing, said it was encouraging people were continuing to recognise the "huge benefits" that come with booking their travel through a professional.
"We know there is huge pent-up demand for overseas holidays after so many months of restrictions, but that there is also a lot of information people need to know and understand before they travel," said Beresford.
"We’re making sure #ReadySteadyTravel keeps holidaymakers informed about the changes that will affect their travel plans, reassured about the prospect of taking an overseas holiday, and excited to book their well-deserved break."
Beresford added Abta would continue to support members over the summer with regular updates and guides to keep them abreast of all the latest changes and developments.
The Nursery Research and Planning polled a nationally representative sample of 500 consumers on behalf of Abta at the beginning of July 2021 to inform its latest consumer sentiment research.