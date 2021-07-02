It claims to be the first tour operator in the UK to make the move

Pura Aventura will reportedly become the first tour operator in the UK to "carbon label" all of its trips including international flights.

According to the company, on average, international flights routinely account for over 70% of a trip’s total carbon footprint.

Since January 2019, Pura Aventura has measured the carbon from all of its operations. Between January 2019 and December 2020 it produced 1,476 tonnes.

Thomas Power, chief executive and co-founder, said measuring and publishing the data "is crucial in helping us all understand the environmental impact of our travels".

"With this information, consumers can demand to see what action is being taken, empowering them to make more considered choices about their travels," he added.

Pura Aventura specialises in sustainable holidays to Latin America, Spain and Portugal.