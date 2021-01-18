The operator said it was “bringing the very best” of its former Simply Luxury by Travel 2 offering under the new Luxury Europe banner, following structural changes to the dnata brands last year.

Under Luxury Europe, Pure Luxury will now feature a range of five-star hotel product from hotel partners such as Ikos, Jumeirah, Ritz-Carlton and Sani, the operator said.

To roll out the product to agents, Pure Luxury is running an incentive with Ikos Resorts, including the chance to win places on a fam trip to one of the group’s properties in Europe, once travel is permitted again.