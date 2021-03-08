While it may not feel like it in the travel sector, now is a good time for businesses to take action and prepare for the upcoming recovery.

A number of significant creditor protections established under the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act are due to end in the coming months (see ‘timeline out of lockdown’ graphic, below) and lending options are expected to narrow, as existing government-backed loan schemes come to an end and are replaced by the less generous Recovery Loan Scheme, although full details are still to be announced.