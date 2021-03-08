Qantas boss Alan Joyce has reiterated the carrier’s plan to require passengers to be vaccinated against Covid-19, if and when it resumes operations later this year.

In November, Qantas chief executive Joyce said the airline would look at changing its terms and conditions for international travellers to insist on vaccination.



Speaking to the BBC at the weekend, Joyce said he believed many governments were likely to make vaccination a condition of entry, and where they don’t, he said airlines should enforce their own policies on vaccination.



"We have a duty of care to our passengers and to our crew to say everybody in that aircraft needs to be safe," he said, claiming 90% of people surveyed by Qantas believe vaccination should be a requirement for international travel.



Qantas is among a number of airlines trialling digital health passes, with the Australian carrier exploring the use of the World Economic Forum’s CommonPass app.



CommonPass, along with Iata’s Travel Pass, allow passengers to verify certification of them having been vaccinated, or tested negative for Covid-19 pre-travel.



Group chief customer officer Stephanie Tully said: "Covid test results and proof of vaccine will be required in many countries for quarantine-free travel, just as it has been for polio and yellow fever vaccinations in the past."