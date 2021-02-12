Qantas now hopes to restart flights to most of its international destinations from 31 October

Qantas hopes to restart regular flights to "most" of its international destinations, including London, from 31 October – four months later than its initial July aim.

The airline said the new date aligns with the expected timeframe for Australia’s complete Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

Capacity will be lower than pre-Covid levels, with frequencies and aircraft deployment on each route matched to the recovery in each market.



Qantas said it did not expect international passenger capacity to fully recover to pre-Covid levels until 2024.



It is assessing the use of digital health pass apps to support the resumption of Covid-safe international travel, with CommonPass and Iata’s Travel Pass currently being trialled on its ongoing repatriation flight programme.



From 31 October, Qantas hopes to resume flights to 22 of its 25 pre-Covid international destinations – including London, Los Angeles, Singapore and Johannesburg.



The airline won’t, however, initially resume direct flights to New York, Santiago or Osaka, but said it "remained committed" to flying to all three destinations.



Customers will be able to fly to these destinations under codeshare partnerships or via arrangements with oneworld alliance partner airlines.