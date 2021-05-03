Qantas has pushed back its plans to restart international flights from the end of October to late-December, but is hopeful of capitalising on "pockets of tourism" through additional travel bubbles.

It comes after the Australian government revised its anticipated timeline for completion of the country’s vaccination roll-out to the end of the year, and its aim to "significantly" reopen its borders internationally to mid-2022.



Trans Tasman services will continue unaffected after Australia opened up a travel bubble with New Zealand last month.



"We remain optimistic additional bubbles will open once Australia’s vaccine rollout is complete to countries who, by then, are in a similar position, but it’s difficult to predict which ones at this stage," said the group.