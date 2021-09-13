The Australian carrier is hopeful of restarting international flights shortly before Christmas, including to the UK, with Australia targeting 80% vaccination by then. The country is also gearing up to roll out its own digital vaccine certificate to facilitate a further reopening of its borders.



The new seven-year unsecured bond is being issued to refinance a Aus $300 million (£159 million) bond maturing in May 2022, the airline said.



Additionally, Qantas said the move would generate a "significant saving" for the group; the new bond carries a rate of 3.15%, whereas the previous arrangement was subject to a rate of 7.75%.



Qantas said it received the strongest response to a bond offer to date, "reflecting confidence in the group’s recovery plan and overall market position".



"Qantas is one of only seven airlines in the world that has maintained an investment grade credit rating through the pandemic," the airline added.



"With a material relaxation of domestic and international travel restrictions expected from late calendar 2021, the group aims to return to its target net debt range by the end of full-year 2022."