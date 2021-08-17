By 15 November, all frontline workers, such as cabin crew, pilots and airport workers, will need to be vaccinated. All other employees will have until 31 March next year.

The mandate applies to all of Qantas’ staff and its budget carrier Jetstar.

The airline reportedly said there will be "exemptions" for workers who are unable to be vaccinated for "documented medical reasons".

Alan Joyce, Qantas Group chief executive, told reporters vaccination is a requirement "for all our aviation and office workers" but those with medical exemptions will be accommodated with measures including social distancing, masks and testing.