Qantas will require all of its employees to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by March 2022, according to reports.
By 15 November, all frontline workers, such as cabin crew, pilots and airport workers, will need to be vaccinated. All other employees will have until 31 March next year.
The mandate applies to all of Qantas’ staff and its budget carrier Jetstar.
The airline reportedly said there will be "exemptions" for workers who are unable to be vaccinated for "documented medical reasons".
Alan Joyce, Qantas Group chief executive, told reporters vaccination is a requirement "for all our aviation and office workers" but those with medical exemptions will be accommodated with measures including social distancing, masks and testing.
The Guardian claims the policy was announced after Qantas surveyed 12,000 employees, which found that 89% had already been vaccinated or planned to be and 75% of staff said they thought vaccines should be a requirement.
Around 4% of the airline’s staff are said to be "unwilling or unable" to get vaccinated.
A separate survey of 1,000 Qantas customers found that 92% expected crew to be fully vaccinated.