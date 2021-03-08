Arrivals into England from Qatar, including those who have transited through Qatar, will have to enter hotel quarantine

Qatar will be added to the government’s travel ban list from 4am on Friday (19 March), the Department for Transport (DfT) has confirmed.

Arrivals into England from Qatar will be required to self-isolate at a government-appointed quarantine facility for 10 days at their own expense.



They will also have to test negative for Covid-19 prior to their departure, and take tests on day two and day eight of their self-isolation.



The new rules will apply to all arrivals, including British, Irish and third-country nationals with residence rights, including long-term visa holders.



They will also extend to arrivals into England from three other countries – Ethiopia, Oman and Somalia – and any arrivals who have transited through any of the four countries.



The DfT said the move was based on new data showing an "increased risk of importation of [Covid] variants of concern" from these countries.



"With more than 24 million vaccinations delivered in the UK so far, the move will help to reduce the risk of new variants – such as those first identified in South Africa and Brazil – entering England," said the DfT.



All direct commercial and private flights, excluding cargo and freight, from Qatar, Ethiopia, Oman and Somalia will also be banned.

TTG has approached Qatar Airways for comment. The airline operates from four UK airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester in England, and Edinburgh in Scotland.