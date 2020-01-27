The airline aims to fly millions of medical-grade masks and sanitisation bottles on its cargo freighters to Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Macau as part of a Green Channel initiative.

Supplies have been collected and donated by Chinese embassies and consulates around the world.

An initial batch, which included 100,000 respiratory masks and 2,700 disposable latex gloves, was delivered to Shanghai on 2 February.

“We are taking immediate actions to help alleviate the heartbreaking and devastating situation in China," said Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways group chief executive.



Zhou Jian, Chinese ambassador to Qatar, added: “China and Qatar are good friends. We highly appreciate the support for the motherland of Chinese citizens and companies in Qatar, which further strengthens our confidence to win this battle.

"This will surely write another glorious story in the history of China-Qatar relations."

Qatar Airways said it is working closely with the World Health Organization (WHO) to protect its employees and passengers amid the outbreak.

Its fleet is fitted with high-efficiency particulate air filtration systems, which kill 99.97% of fine airborne particles from circulating around cabins.



However, the airline suspended all passenger flights to China on 3 February.