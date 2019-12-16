The increase in frequency from 10 to 14 flights comes as Qatar adds a range of new destinations from its Doha base.



New onward connections include Osaka in Japan, Kigali in Rwanda and Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.



Gary Kershaw, Qatar country manager UK and Ireland, said: “Our increased frequency to double-daily flights from Edinburgh underlines our commitment to Scotland.



"We are delighted to offer our passengers greater opportunities to fly to Doha, as well as connecting them with more than 160 destinations worldwide.”