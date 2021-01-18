Qatar Airways will undertake trials on flight to New Istanbul airport

Qatar Airways plans to be the first Middle East airline to trial the new Iata Travel Pass digital passport.

Tests will take place from March on the Doha to Istanbul route, with passengers receiving Covid test results on their phone with verification they are eligible to fly.

Iata Travel Pass will also provide up-to-date information on Covid-19 health regulations and entry rules in destination countries.

Qatar Airways group chief executive Akbar Al Baker said: “We hope that by investing in this technology we are able to further encourage passengers around the world to have greater confidence in the safety of air travel and begin making future travel plans over the coming months.”

Alexandre de Juniac, Iata director general and chief executive, added: “Qatar Airways is showing its industry leadership. Iata Travel Pass will verify testing or vaccination credentials of travellers, which is the key to unlocking travel without quarantine measures.”