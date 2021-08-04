As part of the venture, Qatar will be one of the headline sponsors of the Clia Selling Cruise Day on 4 November in Southampton and will also sponsor the Clia Cruise Forum in December.

Qatar reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travellers on 12 July ahead of its hosting of the FIFA World Cup next year.



Andy Harmer, Clia UK & Ireland managing director, said the association is "very excited" to welcome Qatar Tourism to the "Clia family".

"Their support for the trade is a clear indication they are looking to build positive cruise momentum," he added. "The region was proving increasingly popular with cruisers and we’re all looking forward to seeing ships start visiting the exceptional facilities of the Doha port and its surroundings again."