Two people have been fined £10,000 each after failing to quarantine when they returned from Dubai – however, their journey home to the Wirral exposed the gap in the government’s hotel quarantine regime.

Arrivals into England from 33 "red list" countries, including the UAE, are required by law to self-isolate for 10 days in government-appointed hotel accommodation at their own expense, and submit to two additional tests for Covid-19 on the second and eighth day of their quarantine on top of their pre-departure test.



However, Merseyside Police said the pair evaded hotel quarantine by returning to the UK indirectly and ensuring their inbound flight didn’t arrive at one of the specified red list ports of entry, of which there are five in England – Heathrow, Gatwick, London City, Birmingham and Farnborough airports.



The force said on 23 February it was reported a man and a woman from Wirral had failed to quarantine after returning from Dubai, contravening the UK’s Covid regulations on international travel.



An investigation led to them each being issued with a £10,000 fine and transported to a designated quarantine hotel – the best part of four days later on 26 February.