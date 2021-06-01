Fully vaccinated Brits will not be required to isolate when arriving back to the UK from amber list countries later this summer, transport secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed.

In an update on Thursday (24 June), Shapps said that “thanks to our successful vaccination programme” the government was planning to allow double-jabbed UK residents to avoid having to isolate at home after returning from amber destinations.

“We’ll set out further details next month,” he tweeted.

In a statement, the Department for Transport said it expected the policy “to occur in phases”, starting with UK residents, who will still be required to take a pre-departure test and a test on day two of their return.

“At the same time, we intend to remove the guidance that people should not travel to amber countries. Pending decisions on whether under-18s should routinely be offered vaccination, we will also take clinical advice on whether regular testing can provide a safe alternative to quarantine for children accompanied by vaccinated adults,” the DfT added.

“Further detail” on the plans will be laid out next month - including the rules which will apply to children and those unable to be vaccinated, how the policy will be policed at UK borders and the dates on which the changes will come into effect.