“We’ll set out further details next month,” said the transport secretary

“We’ll set out further details next month,” said the transport secretary

Fully vaccinated Brits will not be required to isolate when arriving back to the UK from amber list countries later this summer, transport secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed.

In an update on Thursday (24 June), Shapps said that “thanks to our successful vaccination programme” the government was planning to allow double-jabbed UK residents to avoid having to isolate at home after returning from amber destinations.

“We’ll set out further details next month,” he tweeted.

Thanks to our successful vaccination programme, our intention is that later in the summer ☀️ UK residents who are fully vaccinated will not have to isolate when travelling from amber list countries \uD83D\uDFE0



We’ll set out further details next month. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) June 24, 2021

More to follow…