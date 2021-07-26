Joanne Dooey, president of The Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA), described the country’s decision to adopt the same plans as the UK government as "gratifying".

But, she said it was also "important to remember that traveller confidence is at an all-time low", following changes to international travel and "u-turns" being made within the "space of days".

"We hope that, because this suite of changes is for so many territories, these new regulations may stay in place long enough to build some confidence in both inbound and outbound travellers," she added.

Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, described the waiving of quarantine for fully vaccinated EU and US arrivals as an "important piece of the travel recovery puzzle".

"It will provide our airlines with more confidence and capacity and will ultimately help stabilise demand for both inbound and outbound travel," she added. "Crucially, many families and friends will also be able to reunite after months apart."