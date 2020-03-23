Quarantined Holland America Line ships to dock in Florida

Zaandam has been stuck at sea since mid-March after there was a coronavirus outbreak onboard and several Latin American countries refused the vessel.

There have been 83 people on Zaandam, and 14 on its sister ship Rotterdam, who have suffered with influenza-like symptoms.

However, there are now nearly 1,200 guests who are fit to travel, 45 who are isolating and mildly ill, and less than ten who need immediate critical care on the shore.

Four older people, including one Briton, have passed away amid the Zaandam outbreak.

Florida’s governor initially ruled the ships should not dock in Fort Lauderdale, but President Donald Trump has now intervened.