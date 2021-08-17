Travellers arriving in the UK will have the option to book discounted at-home antigen tests, while PCR kits can be used for testing on day two and day eight after arrival.



Heathrow passengers can book both kits through Qured’s website and apply the promotional code "HEATHROW10" to receive a 10% discount.



The rapid antigen tests are remotely overseen by a certified health advisor via a scheduled video call. Results are then verified within two hours, and customers who test negative can download a "fit to fly" certificate.



PCR home test kits will need to be sent to a laboratory for processing. The sample can be posted using Royal Mail or Qured’s courier service, depending on the passenger’s location.

Mark Burgess, Heathrow process improvement director, said the airport is "working hard" to ensure there are "affordable and simple" testing options for passengers.

"We’re delighted to add another offering through a new partnership with testing provider Qured," he added. "Their low-cost and easy-to-use test kits will make a big difference to those looking to get away this summer, especially now that all Heathrow passengers will get an additional 10% discount."