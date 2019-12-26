The New South Wales Police Force (NSW Police) has confirmed two people, a 63-year-old and his 29-year-old son, passed away overnight.

A woman, wife and mother to the victims, told NSW Police the men stayed at home at Wandella, about 10km north-west of Cobargo, to protect farm equipment.

There is also a 72-year-old man still missing from Belowra, about 50km north-west of Cobargo



This comes as 4,000 people fled to a beach in Mallacoota to escape the flames moving towards the coast.

The BBC also reported about 30,000 residents and tourists were urged to evacuate the holiday region of East Gippsland.

Bushfires have been raging across Australia since September during a heatwave which has seen all states scorch at 40C and at least 11 people killed in total.

Reuters has also reported that smoke from the fires is blanketing tourist attractions such as a world heritage site in the mountains west of Sydney.