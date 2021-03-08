Trips to Scotland (Pictured: Edinburgh) currently account for more than a third of all Railbookers sales

Trips to Scotland (Pictured: Edinburgh) currently account for more than a third of all Railbookers sales

Railbookers has launched a new UK rail holiday brochure, with demand soaring for breaks closer to home amid the ongoing Covid crisis.

The rail specialist has revealed holidays to Scotland currently account for more than a third of all bookings, with the UK’s iconic cities and coastline also proving popular.



UK trips range from a grand tour of Scotland (10 days from £1,199pp) to a 14-day journey charting Britain’s history (from £2,749pp).



Guests can also take in the length of the UK with a seven-day trip from London to Edinburgh via York onboard the Caledonian Sleeper (from £749pp).



Agents can work with the Railbookers team to tailor trips for clients, where necessary.



"We’ve seen demand continue to increase from customers looking for a holiday closer to home, within the UK, with holidays to Scotland currently accounting for over a third of current bookings," said Railbookers sales and marketing manager Anna Davies.