The facility can be extended at the company’s option for an additional 364 days.

Including this new financing, the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara parent company has more than $3.6 billion of liquidity comprised of cash deposits and undrawn credit facilities.



In addition, the company has committed financing for all of its new ships on order.



"This is a period of unprecedented disruption for the cruise industry," said Jason Liberty, executive vice-president and chief financial officer of RCCL.



"We continue to take decisive actions to protect the company’s financial and liquidity positions as they enable us to keep focused on our guests, our crew and our long-term plans."