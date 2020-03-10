Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has suspended its operations all over the world to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The cruise line, which initially suspended its US sailings for 30 days, will not run any of its scheduled trips until 11 April.
In a statement on its website, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd suspended sailings at midnight last night.
It said it would assist guests in their "safe return home’.
See our cruise cancellation guide overview for more information on what the cruise lines are doing in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.