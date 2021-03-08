More travel jobs were created in February than at any point since the start of the pandemic last March, a specialist recruitment firm says.

Latest figures from C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment show vacancies have now risen for four months in a row, with February’s total standing at nearly triple the figure from last October, although vacancies are still down 83% from February 2020.

C&M did not give actual totals, but said February’s total was up 10% on January’s, itself the previous best month for post-pandemic vacancies. February also saw more than double the number of average monthly vacancies between April and December 2020.



Competition for the new roles is high, as the number of new candidates searching for travel jobs also rose in February and is now only 16% down year-on-year.



C&M director Barbara Kolosinska said: "After months and months of false starts, it finally appears that we have some real momentum in the travel recruitment market again.

"There’s clearly a huge demand from consumers for the return of travel, and we’re now seeing companies in the industry starting to create new vacancies and take on new talent in anticipation of a real uptick in business in the coming months."