Providing travel, tourism and hospitality students and graduates "reassurance" following the "trauma" of the Covid crisis will be the key focus of Friday’s Future Careers Fair (28 May).

Hundreds are set to attend the event, co-hosted by the Oxford Cultural Collection and Representation Plus, hailing from universities and specialist hospitality and tourism schools in the UK, Europe, Middle East and further afield.



It will provide an opportunity for employers and industry bodies to reiterate why, despite Covid, the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors will continue to offer worthwhile management and leadership careers.



The event’s organisers said they acknowledged students and graduates’ understandable concerns after lockdown brought the industry to a standstill, forced their studies online, and cast doubt on their career prospects.



A range of exhibitors keen to connect with enthusiastic and talented graduates will be in attendance, including the Tourism Society, the Institute of Hospitality, the Association of Tourism in Higher Education, Swire Hotels, the Dorchester Collection, Jumeirah Hotels, Yummy Jobs, Ritrovo, BoB Earth and the Council for Hospitality Management Education.



TTG will also have a presence at the event, which will run from 8am to 5pm.