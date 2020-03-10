Grant on Friday (20 March) spoke of the operator’s efforts to repatriate hundreds of clients against the clock after Egyptian authorities ordered all flights be suspended by midday on Thursday (19 March).



The operator said it took "prompt action" to secure the aircraft necessary to stage its repatriation effort and was able to bring home "almost all" of its clients by the midday deadline on Thursday, adding a small number remained in Egypt and would return "in the coming days.



“Chartering aircraft at such short notice was quite a challenge,” said Grant, Red Sea Holidays managing director. “We were aware that the coronavirus crisis could affect travel and had well-rehearsed contingency plans in place, but it was still surprising to see just how quickly events have unfolded.



"I’d like to thank all our staff, partners, and especially our clients, for helping to ensure a safe and smooth return."