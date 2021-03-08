Airport testing for Covid will be a key issue when travel resumes.

Reducing the cost of Covid-19 tests and the introduction of rapid PCR tests could be vital factors in successfully restarting travel.

Specialist firm Katalyst Laboratories is setting up testing facilities at several airports ahead of the restart of international travel, which is not due to restart until 17 May at the earliest.

Sales director Angus Urquhart told the Travel Technology Initiative (TTI)’s spring conference that the aim of its work with airports and airlines was to create a “reassuring environment” before people travel.

“You can set up a mobile testing hub in the terminal or car park,” he explained. “There are lots of different methods of doing this.”

Urquhart said rapid PCR tests, with results available within 60 minutes, were “coming to the fore” and could play a part in testing people before they board flights.

Some airlines, such as Dutch carrier KLM, were looking at a regime where passengers will get a PCR test within 72 hours of travelling and then take a “lateral flow” or antigen test at the airport “as a second check” before getting on their flight.

Urquhart added that the current cost of PCR tests was too high – often more than £200 to get results within three or four days.

“Reducing the cost of testing is very important,” he stressed. “The big risk factor is bringing new variants back.”