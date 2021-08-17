The luxury line is set to sail 139 new voyages, with itineraries across Africa, Arabia, Alaska, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific, Canada, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, northern Europe and South America.

Sailings range from seven nights up to the recently announced 132-night 2024 World Cruise and feature more than 129 overnight calls in destinations such as Saint Petersburg, Kyoto, Singapore, Lisbon and Bordeaux.

The new collection will include 15 new ports of call, including Vanuatu’s Mystery Island, Syros in Greece, the Lofoten Islands in Norway, and Puerto Banus in Spain.

Four "grand voyages" have also been added: the "Grand Arctic Adventure", a 78-night sailing from New York to Barcelona, the "Grand European Sojourn", a 62-night journey from Stockholm to Athens, "Circle South America", a 67-night round trip commencing in Miami and the "Grand Asia-Pacific Journey", a 59-night sailing from Sydney to Tokyo.