Seven Seas Splendor will sail its inaugural season from Southampton, starting 11 September

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has confirmed its plans to return four of its ships to service by next February.

The line has vowed to preserve previously published itineraries "as much as possible".



Seven Seas Explorer will resume sailing from Venice from 16 October, taking over five of Seven Seas Mariner’s published cruises.



Mariner will go into dry-dock before resuming sailing from Miami on 18 December.



Seven Seas Navigator will also sail from Miami, starting 6 January 2022, with Seven Seas Voyager returning to service on 15 February 2022, sailing from Barcelona.