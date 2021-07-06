The 132-night voyage on board Seven Seas Mariner sold out within three hours of it going on sale on Wednesday (14 July). Fares ranged from £54,949pp to £144,669pp.

It will depart from Miami on 6 January, 2024, and will call at 66 ports across 31 countries.

The itinerary includes Central America, the US West Coast and Hawaii, South Pacific Islands, Australia and New Zealand, Asia, India, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and Bermuda.

The cruise line’s previous world cruise opening day record was set when Regent’s 2023 World Cruise went on sale in September 2020.

Jason Montague, president and chief executive of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said the response "surpassed all expectations".

"Remarkably, we’ve found that interest hasn’t just come from our past guests, and we have seen a strong increase in first-time travellers with Regent, many of whom were keen to book the higher end of our suites," he added.