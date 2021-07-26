DeMarco, who was previously with Regent’s parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for nine years, will have responsibility in her new role for “maximising opportunities” across all booking channels and “deepening” relationships with agents.



“I am very excited and honoured to be joining the incredibly talented team at Regent Seven Seas Cruises,” said DeMarco, who has worked in the cruise industry for nearly 20 years.



“Regent’s unrivalled experience positions it uniquely in the marketplace and I have no doubt in my mind about the bright future we have ahead of us as we resume cruising and capitalise on the significant pent-up demand for the most inclusive luxury experience.”



DeMarco will report directly to and work alongside Regent’s chief executive Jason Montague.



“We are thrilled to welcome Andrea to the Regent family to further strengthen our high- performing team,” added Montague.

“Her deep industry knowledge, extensive experience across various business functions and entrepreneurial spirit will be an invaluable asset to the growth and success of our business.”