Regent Seven Seas Cruises launches free land stay incentive

10 Mar 2021by April Hutchinson

Agents are being given the chance to win high-end Globe-Trotter luggage in Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ latest incentive.

The ultra-luxury line said travel partners could win one of five suitcases (worth more than £1,000) by booking any of its new range of Extended Explorations, which are now being offered free on some sailings.

 

Free Extended Explorations allow clients to extend their holiday by up to six nights, in a range of destinations across Africa, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America by accessing 13 pre- and post-cruise land programmes that can bookend 22 voyages.

 

The sailings with applicable Free Extended Explorations are available between October 2021 and March 2022 on board Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Voyager.

 

These include expanding a 10-night cruise on board Seven Seas Voyager sailing 19 February, 2022 with a free three-night pre-cruise Authentic Buenos Aires land programme and a free three-night post-cruise A Passion for Rio land programme, creating a 16-night travel experience in total.

