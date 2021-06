Grandeur will be delivered in Q4 2023

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has revealed the name of its sixth ship.

Seven Seas Grandeur is scheduled for delivery in Q4 2023.



President and chief executive Jason Montague described Grandeur was the "latest evolution in luxury cruising".



The ship, sister to Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Sea Splendor, will accommodate 750 guests and boast one of the highest space ratios and staff to guest ratios, Regent claims.