Agents new to Regent Seven Seas will be targeted by the line this summer with a series of invitation-only ship visits onboard its newest ship, Regent’s UK boss has revealed.
Speaking onboard Splendor, which launched in Rome last week, Graham Sadler, managing director UK and CEMEA, told TTG: “When Splendor comes to British ports this summer there will be a series of invitation-only showcase events for the travel trade.
“These will target agents who haven’t sold a Regent cruise before as well as those who haven’t booked clients for some time.”
His comment came as Regent launched the newest in its five-ship fleet, Seven Seas Splendor, which was showcased to the UK travel trade during two three-night preview cruises last week.
MORE: Is Seven Seas Splendor the most luxurious ship at sea?
The €422 million vessel is a sister ship to Seven Seas Explorer and has been billed by the line as “luxury perfected”. It carries 750 passengers, with 551 crew and boasts a $5 million curated art collection, more than 500 crystal chandeliers, and over an acre of Italian marble.
“The value proposition of Regent is off the charts”, Sadler said. “The facts speak for themselves – this new flagship brings to life the embodiment of luxury, something that agents are quick to grasp when they tour this 750-passenger ship.”
Scott Anderson, general manager of the Luxury Cruise Company also praised the enhancements onboard Splendor. “I love the lighter touch to the décor, it’s stylish and serene,” he said.
“The layout of the penthouses has changed and gives 50% more space in the walk-in wardrobe. Another improvement is the clever design of the pool which is eight feet wider.”
Splendor will have the first woman to captain a newly built ship in maritime history.
Also noteworthy is the elimination of plastic water bottles, with self-service water-stations on offer throughout the ship for guests to refill their own flasks.