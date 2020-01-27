Speaking onboard Splendor, which launched in Rome last week, Graham Sadler, managing director UK and CEMEA, told TTG: “When Splendor comes to British ports this summer there will be a series of invitation-only showcase events for the travel trade.

“These will target agents who haven’t sold a Regent cruise before as well as those who haven’t booked clients for some time.”

His comment came as Regent launched the newest in its five-ship fleet, Seven Seas Splendor, which was showcased to the UK travel trade during two three-night preview cruises last week.

The €422 million vessel is a sister ship to Seven Seas Explorer and has been billed by the line as “luxury perfected”. It carries 750 passengers, with 551 crew and boasts a $5 million curated art collection, more than 500 crystal chandeliers, and over an acre of Italian marble.