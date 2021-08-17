Itineraries went on sale on 18 August – with booking revenues surpassing Regent’s previous record by 15% set on 21 October 2020.

It was the line’s fourth record-breaking sales launch in just under a year – having broken its world cruise launch day record twice and now the largest booking day twice.

Regent claimed “a significant rise” in bookings of its $11,000-a-night Regent Suite, while the largest price tag on a single suite booking was close to $600,000.

The Regent Suite includes an in-suite spa with unlimited spa treatments, original Picasso artwork, a private car and chauffeur in every port and dedicated butler service.

Bookings for the suite were up by 64% when compared to Regent’s 2022-2023 programme launch day.

The line reported the “most notable” destinations booked were Africa and Asia – with three of the top six itineraries booked focusing on the regions.

The voyage which attracted the most bookings was a 21-night Istanbul to Dubai sailing onboard Seven Seas Navigator, leading in from $13,699 per guest and departing in November 2023.

Regent’s president and chief executive, Jason Montague, said: “I’m proud to say that this is our fourth record-breaking launch day within a year, reinforcing the fact luxury travellers continue to have a burning passion to explore the world and that Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ unrivalled experiences are extremely important to them.

“It also shows how our loyal guests have throughout this challenging period continued to give us their unwavering support, and we are delighted to be able to offer them the luxury vacations they so richly deserve.”