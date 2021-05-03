The festival will bring a fresh look at the sector this June and help agents to prepare for its resurgence

Taking place on 15 and 16 June, the virtual festival is free to attend and open to all agents that sell touring & adventure holidays or who have an interest in starting to sell the sector as restrictions begin to lift.

Across two half days agents can listen to panel debates, engage with training sessions from a range of suppliers and destinations, and take part in live Q&A sessions.

Daniel Pearce, CEO, TTG Media, said: “We’re delighted to host this event that will inform agents on the existing situation in the sector and provide them with practical tips and tools to maximise their opportunities to sell touring and adventure holidays as travel resumes.”