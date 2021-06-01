Responsible Travel has opened to the trade, putting 1,000 itineraries in more than 80 countries on sale, commissionable to agents.

The operator, which has a “maximum experience, minimum impact” ethos, will pay 10% commission and will offer phone assistance to agents booking via the Responsible Travel website.

Tim Williamson, director of customer services, said: “This year we celebrate our 20th anniversary – a fitting time to launch our travel agent collection. For 20 years we’ve been pioneers in responsible tourism, offering inspiring holidays that are better for customers; and for the planet and local communities too.



“We know that more and more agents are asking about planet-friendly travel options and this collection has a vast range of community-focussed, nature-friendly holidays to choose from.”



Responsible Travel offers accommodation-only deals as well as cruises, cultural itineraries, cycling, volunteering, walking, wellness and wildlife holidays.



Responsible Travel has traded since 2001 and claims to be the first business to use the term responsible tourism.

Founder Justin Francis said: “I think of Responsible Travel as a Trojan horse, embedded in the tourism industry changing it from within. My experience in business is that nothing is copied faster than a good example, and that is what we strive to be.”